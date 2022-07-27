Rural Nevada to get wildfire smoke sensors

CARSSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A wildfire doesn’t have to be near to threaten our health.

We only have to remember last summer’s smoky skies. The Beckwourth, Caldor and Dixie fires choked communities far distant from the flames with smoke that left us with irritated eyes and throats.

In places like Reno and Carson City, air quality monitors told us what was in that smoke. And, based on that real data, emergency managers and public health officials were able to issue advisories. When certain people, vulnerable by age or physical conditions should limit outdoor activity.

But it’s a big state and many communities were left without the data to make those decisions.

“Typically in urban areas you have what’s called a regulatory air monitor,” says Deputy Administrator Jeff Kinder of the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. “Those monitors are able to tell you what the air quality is. Those types of sensors don’t typically exist in rural areas like rural Nevada.”

The NDEP, the Desert Research Institute and emergency managers in Storey, Pershing and Elko counties have launched a half million dollar project to correct that problem. They’re installing smoke monitors in communities in those counties.

“We should be able to get near real time data. actual concentrations of the pollutants that are within the wildfire smoke. then we can compare that with the EPA’s Air Quality Index and that provides emergency managers as well as other decision makers as to what is the appropriate level of outdoor activities during a smoke event.”

The first monitors are being deployed this season for testing. Next year they should be up and working providing that data to local agencies. and to the general public on line.

This is only the beginning. If all goes as expected, there are plans for a statewide network.

“I would say after looking at next year’s messaging and looking at the type of sensors we’re able to deploy. looking at the cost and reliability, we’ll hopefully start rolling out sensors next year.”

