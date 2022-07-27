Reno woman to represent Nevada at the 2022 Transplant Games of America in San Diego

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - San Diego will be hosting the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games Friday, July 29 - Wednesday, Aug. 3. JoAnne Gipson from Northern Nevada and an employee at UNR will be representing the Silver State because she is a living donor.

About 15 years ago, JoAnne developed a friendship with a co-worker named Kiran who had severe polycystic kidney disease and was looking for living donor because no one in her family was a match. After a lot of discussion and testing, JoAnne and Kiran found out that they were a match! They’ve continued their friendship all these years later and both women are healthy, strong and thriving. JoAnne said that providing Kiran with the gift of life was her way to pay it forward for kindness bestowed on her during her own difficult seasons and she’s never regretted her decision and never will.

JoAnne Gipson and Kimberly Flores, a Nevada Donor Network partner liaison, stopped by Morning Break to share the positive, life-changing impact of becoming a living donor.

Gipson will soon be on her way to competing in her fourth Transplant Games, which is for both donors and recipients. To follow along and cheer on JoAnne and the rest of Team Nevada, like the Nevada Donor Network on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also learn more and sign up to be an organ and tissue donor by clicking here.

