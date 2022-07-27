Learn how to grow your own garlic while you eat your fill of garlic at the Reno Garlic Fest 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Garlic is the star this weekend at the 4th Annual Reno Garlic Fest Saturday, July 30 at Dick Taylor Park.

Reno Food Systems is hosting the event which is free to attend and features all things garlic including fresh garlic from local farms, garlic bread, ice cream, popcorn, pickles, margaritas, and food trucks paired with local garlic farmers. With over 40 diverse vendors, Reno Garlic Fest is fun for the whole family.

Organizer and co-founder, Melissa Gilbert, and Cosa Nostra Pasta Truck owner, John Holtzer, stopped by Morning Break and brought lots of delicious garlic-infused Italian dishes and different types of garlic that grows really well here in Northern Nevada

The event is at Dick Taylor Park from 3 - 8 p.m.

Parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and are welcome to park in the Evelyn Mount Community Center and Coral Academy parking lots. Free rides from Pineapple Pedicabs, a bike taxi service will be available. Reno Bike Project is providing an area to lock up bikes.

