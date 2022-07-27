Advertisement

Improving your small business with help from Google

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, Google is hosting online workshops just for small businesses. This is an opportunity for business owners to improve their presence on the web.

This afternoon the Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead is joining the workshop to showcase the importance learning digital skills in Nevada. The “Grow with Google” workshop will show how your business can be found online, and how google search works to improve your website’s visibility.

Today’s course will introduce tools Google offers like business profile, trends, and search console.

The office of small business of Nevada says having your own website is imperative and proves your business’s creditability

Sonny Vinuya is the Director of the Office of Small Business Advocacy, he shared what a workshop like this can provide,

”Getting lessons from a credible company that’s been successful and teaching the trade that’s made them successful is amazing. I’ve seen small businesses become so much bigger because of e-commerce, e-commerce is huge, and that starts with having a great website,” Vinuya said.

This is just the first class of this grow with Google series.

It begins this afternoon at 1 p.m. and goes until 2.

To register, click here.

