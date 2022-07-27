GreenUp! teams up with Carson restaurants for reusable container program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four restaurants in Carson City are working with a GrowUp!, a local nonprofit, to use less plastics during plastic free July. They’re doing this through a reusable takeout container program.

Squeeze In, Great Basin, Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar, and So Juicy are the participating restaurants. When ordering to go or taking home leftovers at one of these restaurants, you’ll get a reusable container to take home.

“Having folks kind of, “check out” a to go box, take it home, reuse it, and turn it in to one of the donation drop off spots like Squeeze In has been a really neat way to raise awareness on this issue,” said Shila Morris, Co-Owner of Squeeze In.

You can bring the container back to any of the four restaurants. GreenUP! developed the program to give the community the option to recycle when supporting local businesses. Morris couldn’t be happier to be a part of the program.

“Squeeze In is proud to be a business that’s for sustainability, that’s for saving planet earth and being part of this initiative in the GreenUp! dining community here in Carson City means a lot to us and our family.”

There is a one time subscription fee of $20, which lets you check out one box at a time. A $40 family plan is also available. That will get you four containers.

The reusable takeout container program is just getting started in Northern Nevada. GreenUP! hopes to expand it in the future.

“We’re in the pilot stage of the program,” said Sierra Jickling, Green Dining District Coordinator with GreenUp!. “Our grant money was just enough that we could get going with our core team of restaurants here. We would love of course to expand this program in the future and we’ll see where it goes. In the meantime, we’re starting small.”

