Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors Wednesday.

They include:

“Seeing those food vendors finally making their home in our market is the fulfillment of the dream for the project – great local food in a grand food hall, ‘food as art’,” said Doug Wiele, Founder and Chairman of Foothill Partners, the Developer/Owner of Reno Public Market. “It feels so good to be finding our place within Reno’s great history as a dining, arts, culture, and entertainment scene.”

“It’s going to be like Food Truck Friday all year long,” said Steve Schroeder, general manager of Reno Public Market. “With no chain restaurants in sight, this food hall is a celebration of some of the best food The Biggest Little City has to offer.

Reno Public Market is expected to open in fall 2022 at the corner of Plumb Lane and S. Virginia Street with 18 total food vendors in the food hall.

It includes additional space for retail and different local shops, a stage for performers, and an art collective to showcase the culture and diversity of the city.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Port of Subs, Cold Stone Creamery and CVS have already opened in new or renovated retail space at the former location of Shoppers Square.

