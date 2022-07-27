Advertisement

Family Time: With the last days of summer quickly approaching, take time to prioritize rest for you and the whole family

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - July will soon be in our rearview mirror and before we know it, the kids will be heading back to school and the chaos of the academic year will be upon us.

Northern Nevada Moms, co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break for her bi-monthly Family Time segment. Earlier this month, she shared all of the fun activities families can do together that won’t break the bank. Now with the last days of summer before us, it’s important to prioritize rest for both us as individuals and us as a family unit.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Kacey for tips on ways you can slow down, reset and still spend quality time with the family.

