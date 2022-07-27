Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with the 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest at The Row

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traditional or boneless; buffalo hot or BBQ sweet; lathered in sauce or rubbed down with seasoning; dipped in blue cheese or ranch or eaten plain; there’s really no wrong way to eat chicken wings! Just don’t forget the bib and some napkins!

Friday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and it’s also the first day of The Row’s two-day 2022 Wing Fest! Coincidence?

Tony Marini, Vice President of Casino Operations & Community Relations, stopped by Morning Break to hype up the community about this event! There will be more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Morgan Evans and Colt Ford.

It’s expected that more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings will be served at Wing Fest 2022. Vendors will be competing for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice.” And the best part is, it’s all free! Guests can sample free wings from all of the vendors and if they like what they taste, more can be purchased. And it’s not just traditional flavors that will be vying for you attention. Some vendors might even have unique flavors like strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, spicy buffalo garlic, maple bacon bourbon, dragon sriracha, habanero and lemon parmesan. Additionally, vendors will offer a delicious side that will pair perfectly with their signature wings.

Free Live Entertainment Schedule:

Third Street Stage

Friday, July 29 3 p.m. | Valentine Rodeo 5 p.m. | Patrice 7 p.m. | Red Voodoo

Saturday, July 30 12:45 p.m. | Valentine Rodeo 2:45 p.m. | Gotcha Covered 4:45 p.m. | Patrice 6:45 p.m. | Glass Onion



Fourth Street Stage (Main Stage)

Friday, July 29 2 p.m. | Glass Onion 4 p.m. | Breakfast Klub 6 p.m. | Jake Jacobson Band 8 p.m. | Morgan Evans

Saturday, July 30 12:15 p.m. | Jason King 2:15 p.m. | Breakfast Klub 4:15 p.m. | Red Voodoo 6:15 p.m. | Jake’s Garage 8:15 p.m. | Colt Ford



The Biggest Little City Wing Fest will take place outside The Row on Virginia Street from Second Street to Sixth Street. Hours are Friday, July 29, from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Here are the links to all the social media accounts for individual casinos inside the The Row Reno:

