WCSD to discuss labor shortages, electric buses Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday and will hear presentations on labor shortages and its impact on transportation, nutrition services, special education services, and other departments.

Staff members will also provide an update on recruitment efforts and planning for the upcoming school year.

The district is also considering buying two electric school buses using grant funding through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 2 p.m.

