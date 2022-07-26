Advertisement

Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff

Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Monday after a standoff lasting nearly 5 hours. Reno Police tried to stop a vehicle near Panther Drive and Ranger Road around 4:00 p.m. after learning an armed wanted suspect was in the area.

Officers say the driver, Paul Birely, 37, drove away. He crashed a short distance away.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jeremy Thomson, 33, ran away. Officers believed he was armed and called in the SWAT team. Thomson was eventually arrested on a felony warrant around 9:00 p.m.

Birely faces charges of reckless driving and felony eluding.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Christmas in July returns serving fewer people
Christmas in July returns serving fewer people
A fire damaged a home on Earlham Court in Reno, Nev. on July 25, 2022.
South Reno home damaged by fire
Christmas in July returns at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
Christmas in July returns indoors at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
A prowler has been reported at two homes in northeast Reno.
Northeast Reno prowler