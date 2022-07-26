Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Monday after a standoff lasting nearly 5 hours. Reno Police tried to stop a vehicle near Panther Drive and Ranger Road around 4:00 p.m. after learning an armed wanted suspect was in the area.

Officers say the driver, Paul Birely, 37, drove away. He crashed a short distance away.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jeremy Thomson, 33, ran away. Officers believed he was armed and called in the SWAT team. Thomson was eventually arrested on a felony warrant around 9:00 p.m.

Birely faces charges of reckless driving and felony eluding.

