South Reno home damaged by fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire in south Reno.

The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on Earlham Court off St. James Parkway.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room. Four people made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters say defensible space prevented the fire from spreading into nearby vegetation.

The cause has not yet been determined.

