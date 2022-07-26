Advertisement

South Reno home damaged by fire

A fire damaged a home on Earlham Court in Reno, Nev. on July 25, 2022.
A fire damaged a home on Earlham Court in Reno, Nev. on July 25, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire in south Reno.

The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on Earlham Court off St. James Parkway.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room. Four people made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters say defensible space prevented the fire from spreading into nearby vegetation.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Christmas in July returns serving fewer people
Christmas in July returns serving fewer people
Christmas in July returns at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
Christmas in July returns indoors at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission
A prowler has been reported at two homes in northeast Reno.
Northeast Reno prowler