Advertisement

Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood

Prowler reported in northeast Reno
Prowler reported in northeast Reno(Reno Police Dept.)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We’re scared. It’s hard to sleep.”

Jamie N. is worried and a little shaken.

She has reason to be rattled. Late one night a little over a week ago her 18 year old daughter was in her bedroom at this northeast Reno apartment complex. It was hot. she was in her underwear. the window was open. her cat had jumped outside.

Suddenly she saw a man staring at her “She saw him,” Jamie says. They caught eyes and he did approach her in her face. She slammed the window and he motioned her to be quiet.”

She screamed for her mother. Jamie came running, but the man had disappeared.

Police were called. There was no clear view of him on the complex’s security video, but, Jamie says, police told her a family living three blocks away had had the same unsettling experience.

“The night before they had the same thing happen. An eighteen year old girl. There was the same man at her window.”

The two girls met separately with a police sketch artist and the results appear to be the same man, perhaps 6′2″, in his mid to late 20′s clean shaven. He remains unidentified and police say there have been no further reports. But the experience has left the family rattled and on guard.

“She’s terrified, Jamie says of her daughter. She can’t get his face out of her head. She was very scared and the rest of our family is scared. I know the other girl hasn’t been able to sleep in her bedroom since then. I just want the neighborhood to know.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Christmas in July food drive.
More than 3,000 lbs. of food donated through ‘Christmas in July’ food drive
California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to...
Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno
KOLO Book Club: Summer Reads
KOLO Book Club: Summer Reads