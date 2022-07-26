Advertisement

The problem with water caches on the Tahoe Rim Trail

Water caches causing a problem for trail-goers and the environment.
Water caches causing a problem for trail-goers and the environment.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Growing water caches are becoming an issue on trails along the Tahoe Rim. Although it is important to stay hydrated, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association has tips to avoid being a part of this growing problem.

Leaving behind bottles of water is simply bad for the environment. There are long dry stretches around the trail. It’s a reminder to plan accordingly if you are making the 173-mile trek or are hiking in the backcountry.

The TRTA is a group of volunteers who are committed to preserving the Tahoe Rim

While it will add extra weight the TRTA says, pack more water than you think. Timmy Rosenbluth is Director of Operations for the Tahoe Rim Association and he says refilling in a nearby city is an option,

“The trail was intended to immerse yourself in nature and pristine wilderness. The litter can blow away it can attract wildlife. Don’t assume that people are going to clean up after you if you do leave plastic water bottles in certain sections. They are harmful to the environment, Rosenbluth said.

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association expressed water resupply points are close to a lot of trailheads.

For a list of water source information along the Tahoe rim, click here.

