Midtown tattoo shops holding kids clothing drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four local tattoo shops are coming together again to help kids in Northern Nevada. They’re asking for brand new items including shoes, socks, and underwear.

You can drop them off at Aces Tattoo, Evolution Tattoo, Wolf City Tattoo, and Lasting Dose Tattoo. Just like the motel drive in November, donating can get you a raffle ticket, which will enter you into a drawing for a $500 and $250 gift certificate and more. You can also buy a raffle ticket for $20.

All donations will go to kids in Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition program.

They are only accepting new items. You can drop off your donations at any of the four tattoo shops now through August 6th..

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.