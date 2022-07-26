Man driving golf cart dies after getting hit by car in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A man driving a golf cart in Tahoe City on Tuesday died after getting hit by a car on State Route 28.

It happened west of Grove Street just before 6:30 a.m. on July 26, 2022.

California Highway Patrol said the man in his 50′s from Kings Beach was driving westbound in a golf cart belonging to Tahoe City Downtown Association. A driver, only described as a male from Tahoe City, was traveling behind the golf cart and failed to realize the golf cart was in the lane ahead of him, investigators said. The driver was unable to slow down and hit the back of the golf cart.

The man from Kings Beach was thrown from the golf cart and died.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Officer J. Gardner at CHP Truckee at (530) 563-9200.

