Advertisement

Man driving golf cart dies after getting hit by car in Tahoe City

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A man driving a golf cart in Tahoe City on Tuesday died after getting hit by a car on State Route 28.

It happened west of Grove Street just before 6:30 a.m. on July 26, 2022.

California Highway Patrol said the man in his 50′s from Kings Beach was driving westbound in a golf cart belonging to Tahoe City Downtown Association. A driver, only described as a male from Tahoe City, was traveling behind the golf cart and failed to realize the golf cart was in the lane ahead of him, investigators said. The driver was unable to slow down and hit the back of the golf cart.

The man from Kings Beach was thrown from the golf cart and died.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Officer J. Gardner at CHP Truckee at (530) 563-9200.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
Tire marks left from a "Side Show"
Reno Police: Side Shows should be sidelined

Latest News

Reno tattoo shops holding kids donation drive
Reno tattoo shops holding kids donation drive
All donations will go to kids in Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition program.
Midtown tattoo shops holding kids clothing drive
KOLO
WCSD to discuss labor shortages, electric buses Tuesday
KOLO Cooks - Sub Sandwich
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin christens this sandwich the super sub of the summer