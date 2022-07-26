KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin christens this sandwich the super sub of the summer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring on the meat! Bring on the veggies! Bring on the flavors! Chef Jonathan Chapin and his assistant, Brian Nolte, from Reno Recipes makes a thick, delicious sub sandwich that can be whipped up for an individual lunch or a party entrée for the masses.

Ingredients:

Loaf of French bread

MEAT: ham, turkey, bacon bits, peppered salami, prosciutto

DAIRY: provolone cheese, whipped cream cheese

PRODUCE: jalapeno, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and nectarine bits

CONDIMENTS: mayo, hot BBQ sauce ( Absurd Marinade ), mustard, oil and vinegar ( Big Horn Olive Oil

Directions:

Cut loaf in half, gut the middle. In bowl, mix together the cream cheese, bacon bits, finely chopped jalapeno, diced onions and diced pickle. Spread on inside of gutted loaf. Layer prosciutto, salami, ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes. Mix oil, vinegar, salt and pepper with shredded lettuce; add to sandwich. Mix together mayo, BBQ sauce, mustard and nectarine bits. Add mayo mix to the top of the sandwich. Voila! Perfect for a picnic, lake trip, or backyard BBQs!

