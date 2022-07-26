Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin christens this sandwich the super sub of the summer

KOLO Cooks - Sub Sandwich
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring on the meat! Bring on the veggies! Bring on the flavors! Chef Jonathan Chapin and his assistant, Brian Nolte, from Reno Recipes makes a thick, delicious sub sandwich that can be whipped up for an individual lunch or a party entrée for the masses.

Ingredients:

  • Loaf of French bread
  • MEAT: ham, turkey, bacon bits, peppered salami, prosciutto
  • DAIRY: provolone cheese, whipped cream cheese
  • PRODUCE: jalapeno, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and nectarine bits
  • CONDIMENTS: mayo, hot BBQ sauce (Absurd Marinade), mustard, oil and vinegar (Big Horn Olive Oil)

Directions:

  1. Cut loaf in half, gut the middle.
  2. In bowl, mix together the cream cheese, bacon bits, finely chopped jalapeno, diced onions and diced pickle.
  3. Spread on inside of gutted loaf.
  4. Layer prosciutto, salami, ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes.
  5. Mix oil, vinegar, salt and pepper with shredded lettuce; add to sandwich.
  6. Mix together mayo, BBQ sauce, mustard and nectarine bits.
  7. Add mayo mix to the top of the sandwich.
  8. Voila! Perfect for a picnic, lake trip, or backyard BBQs!

And don’t forget to get your tickets for Drag Queen Dinner at Peavine Taphouse Thursday, July 28.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

