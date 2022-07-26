Hello Summer Celebration series continues with “Music at the Marina” in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a successful “Rockin’ on the River,” the city of sparks is continuing its Hello Summer Celebration series with “Music at the Marina” on Thursday, July 28.

Community relations manager, Julie Duewel, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this month’s concert.

The free event features music from local band Sierra Roc and food available for purchase from a variety of food trucks. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks (no alcohol is permitted), pop-ups for shade and lawn chairs or blankets.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Sparks Marina (300 Howard Drive). Click here for more information.

