Christmas in July returns indoors at Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a hundred men, women and children got into the Christmas spirit right in the middle of summer.

On Monday afternoon, The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held its annual Christmas in July event to raise awareness about homelessness and its presence all-year round.

“Most people when they think of the homeless and serving, they think of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the don’t think when 100 degrees is out,” said Chaplain Tim Mikes.

This is the first time the nonprofit takes a real go at this event indoors since the pandemic stared.

“We tried it last year, it wasn’t too successful just because it was right after they lifted the mask mandates,” said Mikes.

This year they expected to feed around 300 people, compared to 1,200 prior to COVID-19.

Aside from the virus, Mikes said the creation of the Care Campus has made it more difficult for the nonprofit to provide certain services.

“We might have to reinvent ourselves a little bit to serve our population,” he said. “Instead of focusing so much on the homeless, we’re also focusing on the poor. We’re doing a lot of more mobile food pantries and that kind of stuff. We’re going out to them.”

Monday’s feast took about four days to prepare and had many of the classics like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry and pie.

Food Operations Manager, Paul Parent said he’s happy to see people get together, have some fellowship and be treated with respect.

“I think is very important to do it like that, as a family style,” he said. “As you can see this looks like a restaurant and that’s what it is, it’s kind of our little bistro here for the homeless people.

Once they finished their meal, those in assistance where sent to the chapel, where they got some essentials, including socks filled with hygiene kits.

According to Parent, RSGP gives food to about 30 different food pantries every week, they also give out food baskets on Tuesday and Thursdays and feed the Cares Campus breakfast every morning.

Due to inflation, the RSGP has seen a decrease in food donations. If you would like to help their mission, you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.