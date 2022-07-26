Advertisement

2 injured in crash at S. McCarran Blvd. and Caughlin Pkwy.

The scene of a crash on S. McCarran Blvd. and Caughlin Pkwy. on July 26, 2022.
The scene of a crash on S. McCarran Blvd. and Caughlin Pkwy. on July 26, 2022.(KOLO / Dan Pyke)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash caused slow downs on S. McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m. July 26, 2022.

Police tell KOLO 8 News Now that a vehicle was headed southbound on McCarran turning right on Caughlin when the driver of a Range Rover rear-ended it, causing the vehicle to roll across the intersection.

The Range Rover ended up in a planter at the corner of the intersection.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover was unable to slow for the turning vehicle.

Two people from the Range Rover were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No one inside the rolled vehicle was transported.

It’s unknown at this time if speed is a factor. Lane restrictions will be in place until the crash scene is cleared.

