Three hurt in crash on Mae Anne Ave.

The crash happened on the evening of July 24 in Northwest Reno.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in West Reno Sunday night.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Mae Anne Ave near the entrance to Coit Plaza.

Reno Police say one of the vehicles failed to yield at an intersection which led to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

