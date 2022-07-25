This year’s Reno Fashion Show features 11 local designers and more than 200 models

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars. The Reno Fashion Show is back and bigger than ever!

After two years off because of the pandemic, the 9th year of the Reno Fashion Show will feature 11 brand new designers from Reno and the surrounding area. Each of the designers have created 20 looks a piece for a collection of works that will blow you away.

Brian Aranda, the Artown presenter for the Reno Fashion Show, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the talent being showcased at Saturday’s event.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. The event will be inside the Eldorado Resort Casino Grand Ballroom (345 North Virginia St.) on Saturday, July 30.

For more information, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Designers are already chosen for next year’s show so if you would like to submit a portfolio for consideration, email info@renofashionshow.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.