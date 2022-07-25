Advertisement

Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to...
California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate outside Yosemite National Park.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak fire burning in Mariposa County California.

“It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”

Schneider says he hopes we don’t see a repeat of 2021, as the air quality last summer during the Caldor and Dixie fires was the worst in recorded history.

“In 2021 the AQI reached very unhealthy. The highest we have seen in Washoe county’s history, and we have been monitoring since 1963.”

Schneider says if the air quality deteriorates, kids’ sports will need to be moved inside as they are more at risk in general and exercising in bad air compounds that risk.

And it’s not just older people and younger kids, there is a third sensitive group that is affected the most by poor air quality.

“Very active adults,” Schneider emphasized. “It’s not a good time to run a marathon.”

If you want to get a sense of how bad the air may get in the coming days, airnow.gov has a forecast.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County Health District is changing its name
Consolidation of Reno-area fire and medical services being considered
First probable case of monkeypox detected in Washoe County
Extreme heat precautions for families facing dementia
Extreme heat poses increased danger to those with dementia