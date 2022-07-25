Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak fire burning in Mariposa County California.

“It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”

Schneider says he hopes we don’t see a repeat of 2021, as the air quality last summer during the Caldor and Dixie fires was the worst in recorded history.

“In 2021 the AQI reached very unhealthy. The highest we have seen in Washoe county’s history, and we have been monitoring since 1963.”

Schneider says if the air quality deteriorates, kids’ sports will need to be moved inside as they are more at risk in general and exercising in bad air compounds that risk.

And it’s not just older people and younger kids, there is a third sensitive group that is affected the most by poor air quality.

“Very active adults,” Schneider emphasized. “It’s not a good time to run a marathon.”

If you want to get a sense of how bad the air may get in the coming days, airnow.gov has a forecast.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.