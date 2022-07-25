Advertisement

Nevada Kids Foundation selling raffle tickets for 30 Prizes in 30 Days fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People have until August 1 to purchase raffle tickets for the 30 Prizes in 30 Days fundraiser hosted by the non-profit, Nevada Kids Foundation.

The 3rd quarter focus for this organization is on supporting educational programs by providing resources and essential items to as many Title I schools as possible across Northern Nevada. The money will specifically go toward these three critical areas: Mental/Social and Emotional Health, Physical Wellness and Nutrition Education.

Founder, Tyler Cornu, and director, Kallie Todaro, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this upcoming event and the success their 501(c)3 has had since its conception a little more than a year ago.

Tickets for the raffle drawing can be purchased online. Prices range from $100 per ticket or 10 tickets for $500.

A winning ticket will be drawn every day for 30 consecutive days beginning Aug. 2.  The winning ticket drawn each day will go back into the barrel for a chance at the next day’s prize!

Prizes donated from local businesses include: Reno Ace’s baseball suite for a game for 20 people, spa & salon packages, Lake Tahoe fishing charter, golfing opportunities, photography packages, car washes/details, date night activities and more.

For more information about the mission of the Nevada Kids Foundation, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

