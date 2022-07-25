Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada host Christmas in July food drive
A shell is found lodged in a residential home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
STILLS: Shells lands in home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon, and it was caught on camera.
Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon