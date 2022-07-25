Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Sarah Strang teaches crocheting for beginners

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crocheting, and crafting in general, has been passed down to Sarah Strang from her mother and grandmother. As a former KOLO 8 News Now producer, the first thing everyone learned about Sarah is that she loves arts and crafts. And she’s good at it too!

Even though she’s moved on from working in the news industry, she still loves crafting and has even more time to do so. She stopped back by the station Monday to be part of Morning Break and try to teach KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko how to crochet. However, there’s not enough in the world for that, let alone five minutes!

Supplies:

  • Yarn (size 4, non-chunky is the easiest to start with)
  • Crochet hook (typically people start with a 5.0mm hook)
  • Scissors
  • Yarn or tapestry needle
  • Stitch markers, ruler or tape measure (optional)

Watch Monday’s interview with Sarah Strang to find out what supplies are good for beginners, how to get started and the types of masterpieces you can create.

