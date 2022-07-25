Food Bank of Northern Nevada host Christmas in July food drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Often we think hunger is an issue only during the holiday season, but the Food Bank of Northern Nevada has seen an increasing need for food assistance.

In response to the growing need, they are hosting their Christmas in July food drive from 9 a.m. until noon.

This is a drive-through food drive, so there’s no need to get out of your cars. Donations will be unlaoded from your cars by volunteers. People can bring canned goods like :

- entrées (soups, chili’s, etc.)

- protein (tuna, chicken, beans)

- canned fruit (packed in water or juice preferred)

- canned vegetables (low sodium preferred)

Food donations will be taken from cars right in front of the main entrance at Scheels. For those who are not able to attend the food drive, they can text the word “feednv” with an amount to “50155″ to donate online. Every $1= 3 meals.

For more information on the Christmas in July drive-through, click here.

