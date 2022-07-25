Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) - Firefighters significantly slowed the spread of a smoky wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Thousands of residents of remote mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. Crews “made good headway” against the Oak Fire, according to a Sunday night incident report. More than 2,500 firefighters are battling the blaze, contending with steep terrain and hot weather.

Flames erupted Friday southwest of the park in Mariposa County. Cal Fire described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames ran through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades. By Monday morning, the blaze had consumed more than 26 square miles of forest.

