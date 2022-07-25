Advertisement

Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa...
The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., early Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) - Firefighters significantly slowed the spread of a smoky wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Thousands of residents of remote mountain communities are still under evacuation orders. Crews “made good headway” against the Oak Fire, according to a Sunday night incident report. More than 2,500 firefighters are battling the blaze, contending with steep terrain and hot weather.

Flames erupted Friday southwest of the park in Mariposa County. Cal Fire described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames ran through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades. By Monday morning, the blaze had consumed more than 26 square miles of forest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Drawings of the front entrance of the new Moana Pool.
New Moana Pool a decade in the making
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Reno Fashion Show
This year’s Reno Fashion Show features 11 local designers and more than 200 models
Nevada Kids Foundation 30 Prizes for 30 Days
Nevada Kids Foundation selling raffle tickets for 30 Prizes in 30 Days fundraiser
Katey's Craft Corner - Sarah Strang Crocheting
Katey’s Craft Corner: Sarah Strang teaches crocheting for beginners
Get Rattled Rattlesnake Avoidance classes
Get Rattled Rattlesnake Avoidance classes