Enfield talks about her new job as WCSD Superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When it’s time for a fresh challenge. And it was time for me,” says Washoe County School District’s new superintendent Susan Enfield.

That decision led Enfield from serving as superintendent to the Highline Public School system in Burien Washington, to Washoe County’s School District, the largest employer in the region.

Enfield says her father now lives only three hours away in the bay area which was a plus. But she says she believes she can make a positive contribution to the district.

“I like a challenge I wouldn’t choose to be a school superintendent if I didn’t like a challenge,” she says.

Enfield says she wants to focus on students getting the highest quality education possible.

She wants to create strong ties between the school district and the community who entrust children to schools within the district. And she says another priority is making employees throughout the district, no matter the job, feel valued. In these times she also acknowledged the hostility some parents have towards school districts and boards. Often making false claims about curriculum and policies within districts.

While misconceptions can be cleared up, Enfield says she knows there will be disagreements. She says while she encourages debate, it shouldn’t be disagreeable.

I asked her when the disagreements turn to threats.

“Well, sadly superintendents have become targets of incredibly inappropriate information,” says Enfield. “I mean to your question: Is anybody really every ready to have their life threatened? I would say no. And frankly I’ve been asked what am I going to do about the discourse? That’s not my job alone. Every member of this community has a role to play,” she says.

The position of Washoe County School Superintendent has been a bit of a revolving door lately. With several comings and goings of superintendents, it indicates a bit of instability in that post.

But Enfield says she’s here for the long haul.

