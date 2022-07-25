Adele announces new dates for rescheduled Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele on Monday announced new dates for her rescheduled Las Vegas Strip residency.

According to the singer, she will now perform her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency from November to March at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

Just one day before it was set to originally debut, Adele in January announced that all initial dates for her residency would be rescheduled after she said her show had been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team had COVID-19.

