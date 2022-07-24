Deputy sideswiped after avoiding collision in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver with a blood alcohol level more than double the legal allegedly almost had a head-on collision with a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday night.

The deputy was on patrol in Sun Valley on Highland Ranch Parkway when an oncoming vehicle crossed over the center line and was going to hit the deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy swerved and the on-coming vehicle only sideswiped the patrol vehicle, knocking off a mirror and damaging the side.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle and called in the Sparks Police Department to handle the investigation. The driver was arrested after showing a blood alcohol content of 0.171 percent.

Medical personnel checked the deputy and the driver at the scene and released them, the sheriff’s office said.

