Davidson Academy senior represents Nevada at Girls Nation in DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Samantha Glover of Reno is one of 100 young women attending the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., through July 30.

Glover, a Davidson Academy senior, serves as one of two senators from Nevada at the event that shows how the federal government works and promotes civic engagement.

Many who take part in the future will have roles in local, state and federal government, the ALA said.

At ALA Girls Nation, Glover will participate in mock senate sessions with caucuses and bill debates that range from personal to political interests. The Girls Nation senators will visit Arlington National Cemetery to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and tour District of Columbia monuments.

Glover is co-founder and national policy director of Red Equity, a nonprofit dedicated to ending period poverty and promoting menstrual equity. She serves as executive director of Generation Ratify Nevada, is a member of Nevada U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford’s Women’s Advisory Committee and is director of youth outreach of the Nevada chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S. To learn more or volunteer, join or donate, go to https://www.legion-aux.org.

