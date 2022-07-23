WCSO issues 69 citations in speed enforcement campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 69 citations as part of a Joining Forces speed enforcement campaign from June 27 to July 18.

Sixty-four were for speeding. One was for distracted driving. Four were other citations, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The sheriff’s office stopped 72 vehicles.

“The goal of this enforcement campaign was to increase public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving to help save lives,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

