Advertisement

WCSO issues 69 citations in speed enforcement campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photograph of a Joining Forces speed...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photograph of a Joining Forces speed enforcement.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 69 citations as part of a Joining Forces speed enforcement campaign from June 27 to July 18.

Sixty-four were for speeding. One was for distracted driving. Four were other citations, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The sheriff’s office stopped 72 vehicles.

“The goal of this enforcement campaign was to increase public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving to help save lives,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection

Latest News

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 41 citations in pedestrian safety enforcement
Fired round appears to have started fire at Reno indoor shooting range
The scene of a pallet fire at RESCO on Plumb Lane.
Five small arson fires in south Midtown Reno area
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Reno man pleads not guilty in 1982 killing of child in California