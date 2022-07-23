RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District is changing its name to Northern Nevada Public Health, Serving Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County.

The Washoe County Commission and the Reno and Sparks city councils approved the name change during a concurrent meeting on Friday. It won’t become official until 2023.

The health department said there was “growing public confusion over its scope and responsibility.” It had staff look for a new name that better reflects what the district does and who it serves.

District Health Officer Kevin Dick presented a report that discussed the five name finalists: Northwestern Nevada Public Health, Truckee Meadows Public Health, Northern Nevada Public Health, Public Health of Western Nevada and Washoe Regional Public Health.

To pick the best name, the candidate names were given to five focus groups that had 31 participants. Others also reviewed the names. The first choice for focus groups was Washoe Regional Public Health. That name also ranked first with the 349 people who took a Google survey for two questions: which name suggested an organization that has the most authority over public health in Reno and Sparks; and which name best represents the health department’s mission.

The Estipona Group, which conducted the surveys and the focus groups, recommended the name Northern Nevada Public Health.

That name “puts the organization toe-to-toe with the Southern Nevada Health District,” which is the health department for Clark County, Dick’s report said. It is also “perceived as superseding the other regional organizations” such as Washoe County or the cities of Reno and Sparks.

