Advertisement

Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

Zafferine McGilbra. Washoe County jail photo.
Zafferine McGilbra. Washoe County jail photo.(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus at least eight more years for the use of a deadly weapon.

McGillbra hit Clancy Christopher, 42, in the face with a rock on Oct. 25, 2019, in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.

Christopher was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where they found he had multiple rib fractures, facial fractures and a frontal skull fracture. He died.

Homicide detectives identified McGilbra as the suspect and found him the same day. They arrested him after a standoff involving an unrelated arrest warrant.

A jury convicted him in March and a judge sentenced him Thursday.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Bolenbaker argued McGilbra’s barbaric actions caved in Christopher’s skull. McGilbra has significant criminal history and believed the altercation was just a normal fistfight showed he deserved the maximum sentence, Bolenbaker said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
7-20-22
Exploring Platelet Rich Plasma with Spine Nevada
Keon Tremain Taplett
Man who shot ex-girlfriend to spend 19.5 to 49 years in prison
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of a burglar who broke into the...
Photos released of Carson City burglary suspect