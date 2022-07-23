Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus at least eight more years for the use of a deadly weapon.

McGillbra hit Clancy Christopher, 42, in the face with a rock on Oct. 25, 2019, in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.

Christopher was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where they found he had multiple rib fractures, facial fractures and a frontal skull fracture. He died.

Homicide detectives identified McGilbra as the suspect and found him the same day. They arrested him after a standoff involving an unrelated arrest warrant.

A jury convicted him in March and a judge sentenced him Thursday.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Bolenbaker argued McGilbra’s barbaric actions caved in Christopher’s skull. McGilbra has significant criminal history and believed the altercation was just a normal fistfight showed he deserved the maximum sentence, Bolenbaker said.

