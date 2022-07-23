Reno police give 41 citations in pedestrian safety enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 41 citations, the Reno Police Department reported.

Seven officers focused on areas that had the most pedestrian-related incidents, targeting both pedestrians and drivers.

Police also gave five warnings, towed one vehicle and arrested one person for trying to elude police.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.

