Reno man pleads not guilty in 1982 killing of child in California

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 70-year-old Nevada man charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl has been extradited to California.

Monterey County prosecutor Matt L’Heureux said Robert Lanoue entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Friday. Lanoue is a registered sex offender.

He was arrested earlier this month in Reno in the killing of Anne Pham after detectives say they solved the cold case using DNA evidence. The child disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in Seaside, California.

Authorities say her body was found two days later. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled. Lanoue was assigned a public defender. The Monterey County Public Defender’s office did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

