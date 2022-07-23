Martin twins back in Reno for second annual basketball camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They’re back.

For the second year in a row former Wolf Pack basketball stars Caleb and Cody Martin are in Reno putting on their skills camp.

“(Being back) brings back a lot of great memories,” said Caleb. “We just love coming back and giving back to the community the same way the community gave back to us.”

The twins are in their third offseason as NBA players. Caleb is fresh off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the Miami Heat while Cody has established himself as one of the Charlotte Hornets’ key bench pieces.

Last year’s camp, the first one put on by the two, was a feeling out process. This time around there’s more campers, more energy, and a will to keep growing.

“I think with the community it just shows how connected the community is and looking for an opportunity and a chance to support each other and have the kids come out and have an opportunity to have fun, showcase their skills, and continue to grow on and off the court,” added Cody.

The Martins, the coaches who helped develop them, and even current Wolf Pack hoopers are helping run the camp. Teaching kids how to stay in shape, dribble, shoot, and defend is all part of the experience, but having fun is top priority.

“I think it’s unfair if you have knowledge and you’ve done a lot of things and you don’t share it with young kids,” Caleb said of the reason why he and his brother returned. “I would have loved to have this experience for myself when I was young. All I can hope is you do something like this for kids and it touches a couple of kids, helps them throughout their career, or helps them want to focus on basketball or whatever it is.”

The two-day camp runs 9 am - 4 pm at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows - Donald W. Reynolds Youth & Teen Facility.

To register, click here.

