Lifejacket saved Lake Tahoe jet skier’s life, NDOW says

NDOW Logo
NDOW Logo(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities found a man who spent two hours in Lake Tahoe Thursday after becoming separated from his jet ski, the Nevada Department of Wildlife reported Friday.

“I can safely say wearing a life jacket saved this man’s life,” said Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for the state. “The surface water at Tahoe right now is in the upper 60s, but just below the surface it is much colder. Without a life jacket, your odds of surviving in cold water for any length of time are not good.”

His wife looked for him in the Cave Rock area but only found his jet ski.

Boats from NDOW, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for him. Abot 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard found him conscious and alert wearing his life jacket near where his jet ski had been recovered. He was conscious and alert and despite being slightly hypothermic, he was otherwise uninjured, NDOW said.

