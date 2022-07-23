Advertisement

Lake Tahoe featured on Nutella jar

By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nutella just debuted collectable Breakfast across America jars. Lake Tahoe is one of the options.

There are 16 landmark locations, with breakfast recipes as well.

Lake Tahoe’s recipe is sheepherder bread paired with the hazelnut spread.

You can get yours in a 13 or 26.5 ounce jar.

Other featured areas in the western U.S. include San Francisco, Oregon, Napa, Hawaii, and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

The scene at The Deco at Victorian Square.
Fire at downtown Sparks apartment quickly put out
Consolidation of Reno-area fire and medical services being considered
NDOW Logo
Lifejacket saved Lake Tahoe jet skier’s life, NDOW says
pioneer center
Broadway Comes to Reno: Next Season