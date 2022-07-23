Lake Tahoe featured on Nutella jar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nutella just debuted collectable Breakfast across America jars. Lake Tahoe is one of the options.

There are 16 landmark locations, with breakfast recipes as well.

Lake Tahoe’s recipe is sheepherder bread paired with the hazelnut spread.

You can get yours in a 13 or 26.5 ounce jar.

Other featured areas in the western U.S. include San Francisco, Oregon, Napa, Hawaii, and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.