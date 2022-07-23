Four-Run Eighth Boosts Aces Over Chihuahuas in 8-5 Thriller

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Trailing 5-4 in the eighth inning, the Reno Aces (50-41) rallied with four runs en route to an 8-5 comeback victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-39) Friday night in front of 7,795 fans at Greater Nevada Field.

Tonight’s attendance marked the second-largest crowd this season, and the win lifts the Aces into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Coast League’s West Division.

The Aces’ offense erupted in the eighth inning with a four-run inning powered by a solo shot from Wilmer Difo and a two-run single from Stone Garrett for an 8-5 lead.

Caleb Baragar was called upon in the ninth and slammed the door with a scoreless inning to earn his first save as a Reno Ace.

Taylor Widener earned his first win of the season with a clean eighth, allowing no runs on no hits.

The Aces created some separation early with a four-run third capped off by a two-run shot from Garrett as he continues to lead the Pacific Coast League with 23 homers.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI.

Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4, HR, RBI.

Mitchell Stumpo: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.

Ryne Nelson: N/D, 5.2 IP, 4 R/4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K’s.

The Aces will continue their three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, before rounding out their nine-game homestand with a six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting on Tuesday, July 26. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

