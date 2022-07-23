Five small arson fires in south Midtown Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department is investigating five fires intentionally set Friday night in the area of South Virginia Street and Plumb Lane.

They may have been set by the same man.

The largest fire was behind the RESCO restaurant supply store at Plumb Lane and Kirman Avenue at 10:31 p.m., where about 10 to 20 pallets burned.

The first two engines on the scene knocked it down and there was no damage to the building, the fire department said, but some smoke had to be removed.

At roughly the same time, there was another vegetation fire behind a nearby McDonald’s.

In a 90-minute period, there were five fires in that area.

The Reno Police Department has been called in to help find the suspect.

