Fired round appears to have started fire at Reno indoor shooting range

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department put out a fire at the Nevada Firearms Academy at 9435 Double R Blvd. on Saturday morning.

One sprinkler activated when the fire broke out about 11:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke. They knocked the fire down and it was confined to the room where it started.

It appears a fired round started the fire.

