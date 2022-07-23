Fire at downtown Sparks apartment quickly put out

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A downtown Sparks apartment building fire Friday night is under investigation.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the eighth-floor apartment at the Deco at Victorian Square on the Avenue of the Oaks.

The Sparks Fire Department had a report of a kitchen fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made it to the eighth floor and found the fire did not spread beyond the unit where it started.

It appears something caught on fire on a stove and the flames were put out before it spread elsewhere.

There were evacuations of neighboring units and adjacent floors. People were allowed back into the building by 9:45 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue also assisted.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.