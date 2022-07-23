Advertisement

Fire at downtown Sparks apartment quickly put out

The scene at The Deco at Victorian Square.
The scene at The Deco at Victorian Square.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A downtown Sparks apartment building fire Friday night is under investigation.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the eighth-floor apartment at the Deco at Victorian Square on the Avenue of the Oaks.

The Sparks Fire Department had a report of a kitchen fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made it to the eighth floor and found the fire did not spread beyond the unit where it started.

It appears something caught on fire on a stove and the flames were put out before it spread elsewhere.

There were evacuations of neighboring units and adjacent floors. People were allowed back into the building by 9:45 p.m.

The Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue also assisted.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

Lake Tahoe is featured on one of Nutella's Breakfast Across America jars.
Lake Tahoe featured on Nutella jar
Consolidation of Reno-area fire and medical services being considered
NDOW Logo
Lifejacket saved Lake Tahoe jet skier’s life, NDOW says
pioneer center
Broadway Comes to Reno: Next Season