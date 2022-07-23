Consolidation of Reno-area fire and medical services being considered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks are looking to consolidate emergency response services among fire departments, medical providers and dispatch.

The three entities met Friday and agreed to start the process. But there are no details yet on how it will work, including the level of consolidation.

“What we’re here to do today is to say, ‘How do we feel about regional dispatch?’ Is this a direction we want to move toward? If we are interested in this, then we’re looking for the path forward,” said Vaughn Hartung, county commission chairman. “Regional dispatch only makes sense for us. The devil is in the detail, so I really want to see how this will all look, and I’m supportive of this concept in and of itself.”

There was some cooperation before between Reno and Washoe County. Reno took over the county fire operations in 2000 and handled calls in the Reno area except for within the Sparks city limits.

That came to an end in about 2009, when financial pressures led to a split that took three years to resolve.

One of the issues was “two in, two out,” which some firefighters considered a safety issue. If there’s a fire and two firefighters go into a burning structure, there are two firefighters who can go in and rescue them. That means four firefighters on a typical engine. But a cost-saving measure would be to staff only three firefighters to an engine, the route the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District decided to pursue.

One question any consolidation would address is how many firefighters per fire engine.

The entities also agreed to set up a working group to improve emergency response in the area.

“I’m thankful that as a region, we are working collaboratively to identify efficiencies that will allow the deployment of the nearest resources, no matter the jurisdiction, when residents call 911 during emergency situations,” Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.