Carson City exhibit celebrates Rock and Pinball Machines

By Denise Wong
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - If you like pinball machines and Rock ‘n Roll. there’s something you’ll want to check out in Carson City.  Nine original and fully playable pinball machines will be showcased at the Brewery Arts Center.  ‘Part of the Machine’ is a traveling exhibit that’s come all the way from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.  From Metallica to Elvis, the Beatles and Alice Cooper, the machines are meant to be played.  They’ve also got corresponding artifacts on display right next to them.

“So we have the Alice Cooper pinball machine that comes with his electric chair that from the Welcome to My to My Nightmare tour built by one of his roadies,” says Mike Wiencek, Director of Operations for the Brewery Arts Center. 

He say the exhibit will appeal to those who love classic rock and there’s something all age groups can appreciate.

”It’s really special to us and we hope it carries over to everybody else,” says Wiencek.  “This is really awesome.  It’s flashy, it’s loud.  There’s a lot of music with the machines and bells and whistles but that adds to the excitement.

”The exhibit opens on July 23, 2022 and will be at the Brewery Arts Center for at least three months.  The entry fee is $10 per adult and $5 per student, which includes a dollar back in quarters to play the machines.  Each play is 25 cents.  However, guests an experience the exhibit free of charge every Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Levitt AMP Concerts begin through August 27, 2022.

