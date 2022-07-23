Advertisement

Broadway Comes to Reno: Next Season

By Denise Wong
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you can’t get enough of Broadway shows in Reno, this is a good time. New subscription packages went on sale for the next season. Devenney Leijon from the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts stopped by KOLO to talk about what this means for those who love a good show and what performances are on the schedule for the upcoming season.

