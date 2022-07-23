‘Bigs with Badges’ now in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new program aimed at giving local kids a role model with a law enforcement background. It also gives law enforcement the chance to mentor the youngest members of our community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the inaugural agency to participate in the ‘Bigs with Badges’ program through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada which just launched a few months ago..

To learn more about their programs or to find out how you can become a Big Brother or Big Sister (badge not necessary) to the over 100 kids on the waiting list, click here.

