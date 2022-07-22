University of Nevada Press celebrating 60 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Press is celebrating sixty years.

“It’s incredible,” said JoAnne Banducci, the director of the Press. “We currently have over 500 titles in our list, and we continue to do 20 titles a year.”

It was all started by Robert Laxalt back in 1961, who published its first book, called “Sweet Promised Land”.

“It mainly started with our Basque titles and then it just grew from there,” added Banducci.

Laxalt wrote 18 books himself, and founded the press to help tell the diverse stories that highlight our state and its unique culture.

“You know, the voices of all the different aspects of Nevada out there,” explained Banducci. “The authorship of the history of Nevada; to tell the rich history of our state.”

That includes Laxalt’s daughter, Monique, who is an author herself. She says her father would be happy to see how far the Press has grown over the last six decades.

“It has encouraged writers, so we’ve seen just a blossoming of young writers in this state,” said Laxalt. “He would be very proud of the people who have worked for the press for so many years now.”

The goal is not just to bring more attention to the unknown stories of our state, but to also get more authors published, including staff in Nevada’s System of Higher Education.

‘To help the professors get tenure, and help them publish their dissertations,” added Banducci.

The University Press catalog includes textbooks used on campus today, and other literary works that have earned numerous awards. It was also awarded membership into the prestigious Association of University Presses back in 1982.

“There are several people around the community that even have stories they want to tell,” continued Banducci. “And hopefully we can help them get that word out.”

It you are a Nevada-based writer, or have a Nevada-centric story to tell, you can submit your work to www.unpress.nevada.edu.

The University of Nevada press is holding a 60th celebration on Saturday at Sundance Books.

