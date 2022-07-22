Advertisement

Support local LGTBQ+ owned and open-to-all businesses during Yelp Reno’s ‘Out and About Pride Party’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can celebrate the local LGTBQ+ community before Northern Nevada Pride’s parade and festival even kicks off by supporting Yelp Reno’s Out & About Pride Party. More than 25 LGBTQ+ owned and open-to-all ally businesses have come together in support of an inclusive community, offering pride themed specials with a percentage of each (some up to 100%) being donated to OUR Center, Northern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

The promotion has been running for most of July and will end on Saturday, July 23. So don’t wait any longer to get in on these specials!

Michael Tragesh, Yelp Reno’s community manager, and several participating businesses, stopped by Morning Break to share some of their PRIDE-inspired food and beverage specials. Along with Yelp Reno, Jessica Adams from BLC Bites and Bevs, is also co-planning this event. Megan O’Reilly, owner of Jet Cafe, and Marvin Kinney, owner of R Town Pizza, are all participating in the Out and About Pride Party.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here.

