Safe Embrace loses latest bid to keep its shelter open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse must close its facility by Aug. 15 after a Washoe District Court judge refused to suspend his revocation of its business license.

Safe Embrace is the largest shelter for domestic violence victims sin Northern Nevada.

The city of Sparks granted permission to the shelter in 2017 to expand from 18 beds to 32 beds. But homeowners in the area objected and filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the action, saying it violated city law.

Washoe District Court Judge David Hardy agreed. Safe Embrace asked Hardy not to terminate its business license, but in a July 15 order, Hardy said no.

A Safe Embrace representative could not be reached to comment how the decision will affect services provided by Safe Embrace.

Safe Embrace is asking its supporters to submit this statement in support and email it to info@safeembrace.org:

“Safe Embrace is the singular shelter for victims of sexual and domestic violence in our community, and plays a crucial role in supporting and assisting victims to escape dangerous living situations. Shutting it down would have devastating effects for victims of sexual violence in our community, as they would have no where else to turn. I, (name), sincerely value the services Safe Embrace provides and hope this letter will encourage the courts to reconsider the order to cease and desist.”

