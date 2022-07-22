Advertisement

Safe Embrace loses latest bid to keep its shelter open

Safe Embrace logo
Safe Embrace logo(Safe Embrace)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse must close its facility by Aug. 15 after a Washoe District Court judge refused to suspend his revocation of its business license.

Safe Embrace is the largest shelter for domestic violence victims sin Northern Nevada.

The city of Sparks granted permission to the shelter in 2017 to expand from 18 beds to 32 beds. But homeowners in the area objected and filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the action, saying it violated city law.

Washoe District Court Judge David Hardy agreed. Safe Embrace asked Hardy not to terminate its business license, but in a July 15 order, Hardy said no.

A Safe Embrace representative could not be reached to comment how the decision will affect services provided by Safe Embrace.

Safe Embrace is asking its supporters to submit this statement in support and email it to info@safeembrace.org:

“Safe Embrace is the singular shelter for victims of sexual and domestic violence in our community, and plays a crucial role in supporting and assisting victims to escape dangerous living situations. Shutting it down would have devastating effects for victims of sexual violence in our community, as they would have no where else to turn. I, (name), sincerely value the services Safe Embrace provides and hope this letter will encourage the courts to reconsider the order to cease and desist.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Safe Embrace
Residents raise concerns about Safe Embrace Special Use Permit request
Safe Embrace
Safe Embrace faces reduction in services after cease and desist order

Most Read

A dozer on the Wildcat Fire in northeast Nevada.
Containment date for northeast Nevada fire now three days later
Alcohol sting graphic.
Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass
Lacy J. Dalton Interview
Local country music singer to receive national Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Grand Ole Opry
The Nevada Humane Society is offering free adoptions Friday, July 22 to help with an influx of...
Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets
Francisco Contreras is accused of shooting a man who died inside a bar on Prater Way on July...
One person dead, suspect arrested in Sparks bar shooting

Latest News

West Fourth Street Roundabout
Traffic roundabout for West Fourth Street in Reno
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
Drag racing on Edison Way
Reno Police: Side Shows should be sidelined